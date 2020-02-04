Chestermere Public Library celebrates Family Literacy Day with Read for 15 

The Chestermere Public Library celebrated Family Literacy Day with the annual Read for 15 on Jan. 27.

Last year, over 700 residents read for 15 minutes and reported it to the Chestermere Public Library, this year, 354 reports were collected.

“There were 354 people who felt it was important to let us know that they read that day,” said the Chestermere Public Library Acting Director Cathy Burness.

“They took the time, and it was lovely that they took the time not only to read but to make sure we knew that they read. We appreciate those people who took the time,” she said.

The Chestermere Public Library team was diligent in advertising on all social media platforms, advertising in the library, and mentioning the Read for 15 to residents coming into the library.

Anyone who read anything from a book, magazine or posts on social media for 15 minutes could report that they had read by emailing or calling the library, commenting on social media, or coming into the library.

“We will likely do it for at least another year, and see if we can gain some momentum, we had hoped that this year was the year,” Burness said.

Before Jan. 27, nine schools were contacted and asked to participate in the Read for 15. However, no schools reported back.

“We did have some schools participate last year. When we do get the school’s participation, the numbers go way up,” Burness said.

“It’s usually the primary school students who are more engaged in the community reading events,” she said.

The Chestermere Public Library and Parent Link Centre also worked in conjunction for Family Literacy Day by hosting a storytime.

Along with a storytime for young children, dogs belonging to the Community Therapy Dogs Society (CTDS) also stopped by for a story.

New to the Read for 15 this year was Listening Tails, where anyone could read to the community therapy dogs.

“We had the Listening Tails dogs here all afternoon and into the evening, so people could just drop in and read to the dogs,” Burness said.

“There seems to be an overwhelming desire to read to these dogs young and old alike,” she said.

After the Read for 15, Burness had reached out to the Marigold Library System, which the Chestermere Public Library is a part of, and had found out several libraries decided to not participate in the reading activity this year.

“It would be a good idea to run the Read for 15 at least one more year,” Burness said.

Despite the low participation numbers, the readership in Chestermere is high.

“The people we have taking out books all the time and the e-resources, people are reading it’s just a matter of getting them to report,” Burness said.

Adding, “The people who reported the reading seem to generally enjoy reporting the reading.”