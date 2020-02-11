Chestermere Public Library transformed into Harry Potter world

Over 180 Chestermere residents of all ages entered the world of Harry Potter during the fifth annual Chestermere Public Library Harry Potter Book Night on Feb. 6.

Throughout the night, Harry Potter lovers could have their photographs taken with the invisibility cloak, have their palms read, learn their magic name, create magic books, and find items in a scavenger hunt.

“It’s a lot of fun. People who love Harry Potter love Harry Potter, and they can’t get enough of it,” said the Chestermere Public Library Acting Director Cathy Burness.

While Harry Potter characters including McGonagall, Trelawney, Luna Lovegood, and Hagrid were wandering the library.

Over the years, the Chestermere Public Library has added items such as photo backdrops, suitcases, birdcages, and potions to the décor collection, which allows for the library to offer the event free of charge to the public.

“We don’t have to charge anything, and we really like to be able to provide that for free because

there are definitely a lot of kids involved,” Burness said.

“We decorate the whole library, we’ve had Quidditch posts in the past, the giant spider and spider webs, we’ve had birdcages with crows and owls in them, just a variety of things that make people feel like their immersed in the world of Harry Potter,” she said.

Adding, “The décor is becoming increasingly more elaborate, and people very much love to see the magic potions, the birdcages, the suitcases, and the floating candles.”

Throughout the years, the annual Harry Potter Book Night has become a community favourite event.

“We appreciate the support that we get, and that’s why we do it,” Burness said.