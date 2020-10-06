Chestermere RCMP officer finds house fire while on regular patrol 

The fire could be seen blocks away from West of Rainbow Road on Chestermere Boulevard

A Chestermere RCMP officer spotted a residential fire on Sept. 28, while on regular patrol at approximately 2 a.m.

Upon arrival on the property, a detached garage close to the residence was found fully engulfed in flames.

The RCMP officer alerted the Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) and notified the residents who were able to get themselves and family pets out of the home safely.

“Upon arrival, we were able to extinguish the blaze and not allow it to spread to the home, we were able to save the home,” said CFS Fire Captain, Joel Fournie.

An Alberta Health Services ambulance attended in the event medical services were required.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by Chestermere RCMP and CFS. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.