Chestermere RCMP - Regular Patrols Spot Residential House Fire

The fire could be seen from blocks away West of Rainbow Road on Chestermere Boulevard on a more rural property

Chestermere, Alta. – On September 28, 2020 at approximately 2:00 a.m., a member of the Chestermere RCMP spotted a large fire from a distance while on regular protective patrols in the community. The fire could be seen from blocks away West of Rainbow Road on Chestermere Boulevard on a more rural property. The member quickly alerted others on duty to respond and called for attendance of Chestermere Fire Services. Upon arrival on the property a detached garage close to the residence was found fully engulfed in flames. The responding member woke the residents and safely evacuated the home including the family pets. Early alerting allowed Chestermere Fire Services to respond and prevent the blaze from extending from the garage to the nearby home. An Alberta Health Services ambulance attended in the event medical services were required. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by Chestermere RCMP and Chestermere Fire Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or your local police.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. “It is a relief nobody was injured and it is fortunate one of our members was in a position to spot this fire. The quick response enabled an evacuation of the home and ability to alert Chestermere Fire Services to extinguish the fire before it could spread.” – Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz – Detachment Commander – Chestermere RCMP.