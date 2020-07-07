Chestermere resident facing charges of impaired driving

On June 22, at approximately 10:39 p.m., Chestermere RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver in the Rainbow Falls Glen area of Chestermere.

A male was observed driving a black pickup truck in an erratic manner which eventually hit a curb and a number of garbage cans before coming to a stop at a residence.

The responding members with the help of on-scene witnesses located a heavily intoxicated male at a residence.

The male resisted members when he was placed under arrest and taken into custody. The male also refused to provide a breath sample when returned to the detachment.

A 37-year-old Chestermere man was released to appear in Provincial court to face charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. A Provincial driving suspension was also issued.

“I’d like to thank the witnesses who reported this dangerous driving behaviour and assisted the responding members when attempting to locate the driver. Community safety is everyone’s responsibility which was clearly demonstrated by the high level of civic duty displayed in this matter. Thankfully nobody was injured,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz. Chestermere RCMP would encourage lake users to continue reporting dangerous vessel operation.”

Chestermere RCMP remind residents to be cautious of scammers

With every period of hardship, there are those who will target people when they are at their most vulnerable.

In the last two weeks, three separate incidents were reported to the Chestermere RCMP concerning employment scams.

In each scenario, a job was offered to each of the victims to work from home with the promise of making a good income doing administrative work and converting customer payments into Bitcoin.

In each instance, the incoming deposits were fraudulent but not noticed until after the unsuspecting victims had withdrawn the cash and deposited it into a Bitcoin ATM.

Ultimately money was lost by each of the unsuspecting victims.

The Chestermere RCMP would like to caution the public when it comes to accepting a job offers sight unseen offering significant compensation for two reasons.

Either the person targeting you is looking for your personal information to perpetrate further fraud or seeking to launder fraudulent funds in exchange for untraceable digital currency.

When faced with these types of offers, please do your homework on the person and purported company to ensure it is legitimate.

When in doubt, a check of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website can be consulted for current scams, or you can call your local police department for assistance.