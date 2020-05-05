Chestermere shows support for essential workers with nightly cheer 

Chestermerian Karen McKee is thankful for everyone who cheered for those on the front lines during the weeklong Chestermere Cheer for our Heroes initiative.

Every night at 7 p.m. Chestermere residents were encouraged to cheer for essential workers from their homes for one minute.

“We did have fun, there were a lot of laughs, there were a lot of great cheers, a lot of families out on the front launch banging pots and pans and ringing bells, it was really neat,” she said.

McKee was first inspired to begin the Chestermere Cheer for our Heroes to show support for residents who are essential workers.

“That person working 30 hours a week is making the same money as people who have been able to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and are able to shelter at home and stay safe. These are the people putting on their uniform and stocking the shelves with bread, milk, eggs and vegetables and all of the things we need to keep our world going,” McKee said.

“I think we need to really remember those people too. We thank our doctors and nurses, but sometimes we forget about the other end of the pay scale,” she said.

Adding, “As long as they show up every day for me, I’ll show up every night for them just to say thank you.”

Throughout the week, the Chestermere Cheer for our Heroes started slow, but built up by the end of the week.

“I heard other communities on the other side of the lake participated. It was something I was really hoping we could get Chestermere to participate in,” McKee said.

“There are other communities who are doing a really great job, and Chestermere has a lot of heart,” she said.

Without the support of volunteers who got the word out to the community through posters and social media, and all of the participants the Chestermere Cheer for our Heroes wouldn’t have been possible.

“I want to thank the community, and to those who participated in making their noise,” McKee said.

“Thank you to our front-line workers who are keeping our world stocked, filled, serviced, and cared for while the rest of us shelter in place,” she added.