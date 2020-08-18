Chestermere swimming advisory in effect 

Recent water quality test results indicated fecal matter present in the water

Although Chestermere has not had an official swimmers itch outbreak, some residents have claimed to have caught the itch.

The City of Chestermere issued a swimming advisory effective immediately on Aug. 14.

Swimming areas are closed to allow time for Alberta Health Services (AHS) to investigate recent test results which indicated an excessive level of Enterococcus faecalis, or fecal matter in the water.

The City of Chestermere has contracted a private company to test the lake water quality this summer as AHS is not conducting lake water quality testing due to COVID-19.

The water quality concern was identified through the city’s regular weekly water quality testing program, which is in partnership with Palliser Environmental Services Ltd. and the Western Irrigation District (WID).

Chestermere officials are working with AHS and Palliser Environmental Services Ltd., and multiple areas of the lake will be re-tested.

Public beaches will remain open during the investigation. However, access to the water from the beaches will be closed with signage posted advising the potential health risks of entering the water.

All swimming areas will remain closed through the weekend and into next week as a precaution.

Lake users can still use motorized and non-motorized water vessels and access the boat launch as long as they are not swimming in, or physically entering the water.

Officials will reassess the situation and provide an update once new test results have been processed.

The city thanks residents and visitors to the lake for their understanding and cooperation as these precautions are being taken in the interest of public safety.

According to AHS guidance, a gastrointestinal illness may result from contact with contaminated water and there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact.

As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any river, lake, or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

If you have any of these symptoms, contact Health Link at 811 or call your physician.

The swimming advisory will remain in effect until further notice.