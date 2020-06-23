Chestermere’s Library relaunch

Dates given are estimates only and subject to change.

Stage 2 June 22, 2020 – Curbside Pick-up continues

Holds offered for all items on library shelves. Pick-up is by appointment only.

Anyone requiring assistance in placing their holds, please call the library during the day (Monday-Friday).

Stage 3 July 13, 2020 – Circulation Desk Pick-up starts

Holds pick-up continues but moves indoors near Circulation Desk.

No browsing allowed. No access to collection or public computers/seating.

Stage 4 August 17, 2020 – Library open with restrictions

A limited number of patrons will be allowed inside the library with a time limit on visits. Physical distancing still required.



Stage 5 September 8, 2020 – Library Fully Re-opens and our ‘New Normal’ begins.

Other important information: These dates are the best estimates based on the viral threat continuing to decrease.

Summer Reading Program 2020 will be entirely online.

The library is staffed Monday to Friday during the day. We welcome any questions and are here to help.

CONTINUE TO PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING

The Government of Alberta is asking all Albertans to practice physical distancing to help protect yourselves and limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com