Christmas eve in our Chestermere

‘Twas the night before Christmas

and all through the north

Showed the love and shenanigans

of Chestermere Clan Forth

It was a very happy evening on Christmas Eve during the pandemic, as Ron and our neighbor Gary Borkristl (who was dressed as Santa) got the idea to decorate a tree and put it on top of the snow pile in the center of our cul-de-sac. I emailed all the neighbors in our cul-de-sac to let them know that Santa was going to be lighting up the special tree in the center of the cul-de-sac at 5:30 pm Dec 24th.

There were 19 people total, physically distancing, around the cul-de-sac for the lighting of the tree and a Christmas carol was sung by all. One neighbour even showed up in shorts. This spur of the moment event was greatly appreciated by all the neighbours! Such great Chestermere spirit!

It was Ron, Gary, Bob and Brent each with a snowblower who made the big pile of snow in the center of the cul-de-sac on Dec 22nd, which helped everyone to be able to get out of their driveways safely if they needed to. Another testament to neighbours helping neighbours.