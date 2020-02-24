City announces tax calculation correction 

The City of Chestermere staff conducted a review of tax rates due to a financial due diligence exercise.

The review of tax notices initially began after a resident brought forward a question about their taxes.

It was determined through the review that the 2019 rate had been miscalculated, which has resulted in the need to refund roughly $35 on average to each account.

The refund will be applied as a credit, which will appear on a statement sent to property owners.

Since the review was completed prior to the city’s annual spring audit, the City of Chestermere is taking the steps required to refund the amounts prior to the conclusions of the audit.

The city has also informed the auditors and KPMG, who support the decision.

The city is now adding new checks and balances to the budget and the tax bylaw preparation process, such as creating a property tax continuity report, and a new process for re-opening previously approved budgets.

The City of Chestermere welcomes discussions with residents about any topics and will make every effort to examine all concerns and questions brought forward.