City continuing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 

Residents are asked to continue to follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19

The City of Chestermere and Emergency Management Agency are continuing to monitor the active cases of COVID-19 in the area daily.

In addition to Tim Hortons and A&W offering free non-medical face masks, the Director of Emergency Management, Bernie Morton is continuing to monitor local challenges, local case numbers, and provincial updates.

“Our enforcement officers are walking the beat, on foot, visiting businesses, parks, and public places,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“In conjunction with stage two of the provincial re-launch and due to stable local case numbers, we rescinded our local orders and lifted the State of Local Emergency on June 15,” he said.

Adding, “We continue to share updates from the provincial health authority, are available to support businesses and organizations with reopening questions and provide patrols to remind people to follow health regulations.”

To limit the spread of COVID-19, any Chestermere residents who are sick, are asked to stay at home.

When in public and busy places residents are asked to consider wearing a mask, stay away from large crowds, maintain a two metres distance from others, and wash hands frequently, or use hand sanitizer.

“Residents need to follow all provincial health guidelines. That means staying two metres away from anyone who is not in their household or cohort, staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in busy places,” Chalmers said.

“We, along with other beach communities across Alberta, are also asking the health authority for a guidance document for the safe use and enjoyment of beaches and provincially mandated occupancy limit to ensure proper distancing and safe enjoyment for all,” he added. “We look forward to acting on their direction.”

Going forward, local health restrictions can only be made under a State of Local Emergency which would give the municipality the power to enforce local orders.

“If it looks like orders from the Director of Emergency Management are required to help prevent the spread, and if our cases are on a steady rise, the Emergency Management Committee of a Council and the Chair could reinstate the State of Local Emergency,” Chalmers said.

“That declaration and orders should only be done when absolutely necessary. Cases are just one factor to consider, along with regional trends, provincial direction, and local impact,” he said.

Adding, “In the meantime, residents and businesses need to follow all provincial health restrictions.”