COBS Bread donates over $3,000 to Chestermere Food Bank

COBS Bread presented the Chestermere Food Bank with a donation of $3,056 on April 8.

The funds raised will go towards the purchase of food and gift cards to supplement hampers during this time.

“I would like to thank Collin, Bevin, their staff and our benevolent community for coming together and supporting the Food Bank,” said the President of the Chestermere Food Bank Laurie Dunn.

“The Food Bank is now offering Breakfast and Snack Hampers for students who are no longer able to access school programs. We are also allowing for self-referrals,” she said.

Although the annual Doughnation Day on April 4, where $2 from every six-pack of hot cross buns was to be donated to the Chestermere Food Bank, had to be cancelled in response to COVID-19, many customers continued to make donations at the checkout.

“It was great, there is a lot of people in Canada out of work right now and the fact that people are so generous, and want to help others,” said Franchisee Collin Nyberg.

Adding, “They want to do their part and help the food bank out. It shows that people around here do care about other people.”

Currently, the Chestermere Food Bank needs canned tomatoes, canned mushrooms, coffee, tea, jam, jelly, honey, pancake mix, syrup, flour, sidekicks, kid-friendly snacks, hand soap, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, shampoo, hand sanitizer, deodorant, paper products, and pet food.

Food donations can be dropped off at the Safeway and Eric’s No Frills bins.

To view the self-referral please visit http://chestermerefoodbank.ca/self-referral/?fbclid=IwAR3gliUKG09r6FNtfQaVSQ4ZwpiJtI3Oi69d_KJB3MiYK4nRdWRcClEqKFo