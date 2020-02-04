Community comes together for long-time Lifepath Wellness Centre greeter 

The team from the Lifepath Wellness Centre is asking for community support in raising funds for long-time employee’s cancer treatment.

The goal of the Feb. 8 fun casino, silent auction and dance at the Lakeside Golf Course is to raise $53,000, which will go towards the immunotherapy treatment of Chestermere local, and Lifepath Wellness Centre greeter for a decade, Sue Philp.

“She’s the face of the office. Anytime you come into lifepath, everybody knows Sue,” said Lifepath Wellness Centre Office Manager Terri Cruickshank.

She added, “It’s going to be a fun night, and it’s all going towards a great cause.”

Philp was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, and in August 2019, she began battling once again.

After Philp began to have difficulty breathing, doctors discovered a pleural effusion surrounding her heart and lungs containing cancer cells.

Philp’s option was to undergo chemotherapy again, as immunotherapy in Canada wasn’t an option for her.

However, through her employer, Dr. Jed Snatic, she was able to make a connection with Dr. Jorge Serrano and the team of the BajaMed Group and receive immunotherapy treatment in Tijuana Mexico, while also receiving chemotherapy in Calgary.

Philp has received the first treatment and is responding well.

“They have advanced testing, and when Sue was tested, it indicated that she was a candidate for the advanced immunotherapy with them,” said Lifepath Wellness Centre Office Manager Blythe Hudson.

Although the fun casino and silent auction funds will be used for Philp’s immunotherapy, any of the funds not used will be used for others who are considering immunotherapy treatment options out of the country.

“We have a foundation at lifepath that will be for other people who are inquiring about the option to go out of the country for immunotherapy,” Hudson said.

In addition to the fun casino fundraising event, bottles are being collected, and a GoFundMe has been started.

“We’re doing everything possible. Our team is incredible,” Hudson said.

“We’re into the new year, and finances are tough in Alberta right now,” she added. “As much as our team has helped, we need to go outside of our team.”

Hudson and Cruickshank are thankful for everyone who has donated funds, bottles, and to the businesses who have shown their support by donating silent auction items.

“People are very generous,” Cruickshank said.

“We’ve had so many people help out and volunteer, and we’re so thankful for everyone. Thank you to the people who have donated and who have rallied together to make this event happen,” she said.

To purchase tickets for the fundraising event, please visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/strength4sue/341390?fbclid=IwAR3wbuSbZe3HvyXunsViCnsluH3COfRo5YzabFYtukbrAzuTAn8iPAYhVZw#, or to donate to the GoFundMe please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-fundraising-for-sue-philp.

For additional information regarding the fundraising event, please visit the Strength 4 Sue Fundraiser page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/469221453966318/.