Deliveries can be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday each week 

The Love with Humanity Association is providing Calgary and area residents with food hampers delivered to their homes, and a Community Free Outdoor Food Bank Service (Take a blessing/leave a blessing) in Saddle Ridge Calgary. The Community Free Outdoor Food Bank Service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and doesn't require a registration to use. Photo submitted by Syed Hassan

Help on Wheels is providing Calgary and area residents in self-isolation due to COVID-19 with food hampers delivered right to their doorstep.

“People who cannot go anywhere, they need somebody’s help, and they need food. This is the time to help,” said the Founder of the Love with Humanity Association and Help on Wheels, Syed Hassan.

The Help on Wheels food hampers are arranged by donations made by the Love with Humanity Association and team family members.

Each food hamper is topped off with flowers and a get well soon card.

The Love with Humanity Association has been delivering food hampers for over three weeks and has delivered approximately 45 hampers.

The food hampers are currently being delivered Saturday and Sunday each week.

Calgary and area residents who require a food hamper are asked to send a message on Facebook or Twitter to the Love with Humanity Association.

“This is a time to show our love and to help people in a difficult time. People suffering from the pandemic situation, they need support,” Hassan said.

“They are not able to go out and buy necessities for daily use, so the Love with Humanity team has decided to help all of these people voluntarily,” he said.

In addition to having food hampers delivered, Calgary and area residents can use the Love with Humanity

Community Free Outdoor Food Bank Service (Take a blessing/leave a blessing) in the Saddle Ridge area of Calgary.

The Community Free Outdoor Food Bank Service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and doesn’t require a registration to use.

“This is a time to help. This is a difficult time, people cannot go out, this is a time of love,” Hassan said.

For more information, or to set up a food hamper delivery time please visit the Love with Humanity Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lovewithhumanityassociation/