First annual Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt receives overwhelming support from families

Over 80 families hunted for teddy bears at the New Horizon Mall

In celebration of National Teddy Bear Picnic Day on July 10, the New Horizon Mall hosted the first annual Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt. Going forward, the New Horizon Mall Marketing Manager Alexandra Winn is hopeful to add more bears to the hunt. Photo submitted by Alexandra Winn

The New Horizon Mall is continuing with its mandate to provide family-friendly entertainment through the first annual Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt.

“It was in celebration of National Teddy Bear Picnic Day on July 10. It was one of those trends that was happening all over the world, and I thought why not do something similar here, and it was a lot of fun,” said the New Horizon Mall Marketing Manager Alexandra Winn said.

“First thing Friday morning we had a few families walk through the door. We saw a lot of families come through during the weekend,” she said.

Adding, “Everybody said they really enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun for kids, and it was good all the way through.”

From July 10 to July 12 over 80 families walked through the New Horizon Mall looking for 20 teddy bears.

Families had to find 20 teddy bears throughout the mall, stores, empty units, and the food court for a chance to win a prize basket filled with treats and candy.

“It was a socially distanced activity and something that families could do together and feel safe. It was definitely a success,” Winn said.

Adding, “It was a great way to celebrate the National Teddy Bear Picnic Day.”

Winn is hoping to make the Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt an annual event and continue adding teddy bears to the scavenger hunt each year.

“I want to add more bears to the hunt. Next year, if we can get over 100 bears, I think that would be a nice number to strive for,” Winn said.

For Winn offering events such as the Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt is extremely important.

“The goal for all of our events is give new visitors a fun reason to come visit the New Horizon Mall,” Winn said.

“We’re all about supporting local, we love the idea of being able to host free family events. Of course, we’re having to think outside of the box a bit more these days, and we’re having to be creative in different ways to entertain guests,” she said.

“We really like being a part of the surrounding community and always looking for ways to bring families together and support local,” she added. “We really see ourselves as part of the community, we’re a community in our mall as well, we’re full of entrepreneurs, and local businesses. It’s a part of who we are, and who we are going to continue to be.”