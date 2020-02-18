Friday Night Friends giving families in similar situations an opportunity to share their experiences

The Chestermere recreation centre’s Friday Night Friends event gave families in Chestermere and the surrounding area an opportunity to meet, network, and to learn about programs and services available to them on Feb. 7.

“It’s so valuable. Each time we get anywhere from three to four families coming out who have never been before,” said the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“It’s a really nice opportunity for them to come and network, the kids get to play, and they always have a lot of fun,” she said.

Throughout the night, Tirecraft supplied drinks and snacks for families, while the youth could play in the bounce houses, have balloon animals made, make crafts with the Chestermere Public Library and Art on the Lake, or play basketball with the Chestermere RCMP.

The Chestermere RCMP also did the positive ticketing program at Friday Night Friends, where volunteers were given positive tickets.

“The parents love it, they all love it,” Klinger said.

Not only is Friday Night Friends beneficial for youth with special needs, but also their siblings.

“They get to come and play. Ideally, they could share their experiences as well,” Klinger said.

“Friday Night Friends is a great opportunity for them to participate in an event as a family, and to network with other families who are in similar situations,” she said.

Adding, “A lot of the times, they can share with somebody going through the same thing.”

The CRCA welcomes anyone who has something beneficial to share with families with special needs children to participate in the upcoming Friday Night Friends event in April.

“Participants can have a table and be there to give information to parents and talk to them about what services they can provide for them,” Klinger said.

For more information about Friday Night Friends, please email Klinger at recreation@chestermerecrca.com.