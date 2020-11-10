Funding allocated to Emissions Reduction Alberta programs to create jobs 

$280 million will be used to fund three Emissions Reduction Alberta programs that will support approximately 5,000 jobs

The Government of Alberta is using $280 million from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system and the federal Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund (LCELF) to support three Emission Reduction Alberta programs.

“Thanks to sustained investment, and a lot of hard work, Alberta’s on track not just to reduce emissions but to speed up the pace of emission reduction,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

The programs are anticipated to support 5,000 jobs and cut an estimated 13 million tonnes of emissions by 2030, which is equivalent to taking roughly four million cars off of the road.

“The TIER system is key to Alberta’s economic recovery, supporting projects that cut emissions, attract investment, keep the industry competitive, and get Albertans back to work. This investment comes at a critical time when Alberta must be bold in driving economic recovery,” Kenney said.

“Innovative technology can help to get Albertan’s back to work, to create good jobs, to cut emissions, to save money for taxpayers, and to protect the environment,” Kenney added. “All of this matter’s more than ever because Alberta has been hit hard by the triple whammy of the pandemic, the global economic disaster, and the energy price collapse. Everyone’s working hard to adjust to these new realities.”

Through making investments in technology, the private sector, and the government, Kenney is anticipating that the government of Alberta can overcome challenges in the energy industry, create jobs, diversify the economy, and ensure a strong future for the energy sector.

Up to $180 million from the TIER fund and up to $100 million from LCELF will support innovative projects for small, medium, and large industries across all sectors in Alberta.

Projects can include technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, industrial energy efficiency, and geothermal to help facilities lower emissions, create investment opportunities, and cut costs.

“The Shovel-Ready Challenge, Energy Savings for Business Program, and the Partnership Intake Program together will help industries of all sizes across all sectors of the economy to cut emissions, cut costs, and to be more competitive,” Kenney said.

“We’re equipping our job creators with the resources they need to move forward on projects that reduce emissions, reduce costs, and create good jobs. Alberta is a province of innovators, and I am proud that the TIER system continues to support our province’s leadership in emissions-reducing technology,” said the Minister of Environment and Parks, Jason Nixon.

The Shovel-Ready Challenge will use up to $150 million in TIER and LCELF funding to support a call for proposals for leading-edge technologies at large industrial sites to reduce emissions and create jobs.

It is estimated to inject more than $500 million into Alberta’s economy when industry dollars are included.

Projects could include industrial energy efficiency or carbon capture utilization and storage at sites including oil and gas, concrete or forestry, and agriculture.

The Energy Savings for Business Program will use up to $55 million in TIER and LCELF funding to help Alberta’s small and medium-sized facilities benefit from industrial and commercial projects that can be installed quickly to cut emissions, support jobs, and add an estimated $300 million to Alberta’s economy.

Projects could include heating and insulation upgrades in a variety of sectors including food processing, waste management, and office buildings.

The Partnership Intake Program will use up to $75 million in TIER and LCELF funding to continue supporting emissions reduction projects that stimulate Alberta’s economy.

This program will create opportunities for energy efficiency, hydrogen, geothermal, natural gas, and nature-based solutions.

“Today is yet another important chapter in Alberta’s story of innovation, the projects that TIER supports, will get Albertan’s back to work now, they will help businesses and the economy recover without the cost of new taxes or regulations, and they will ramp up Alberta’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and address climate change,” Kenney said.

“Alberta understands the importance of that, and we embrace our responsibility because we are optimistic, we are problem solvers, we’re can-do people, we can be world-leading energy producers, oil and gas producers and set the standard for emissions reduction. That’s what we’ve been doing for years, applying our get it done spirit to these big challenges,” he said.

Adding, “Alberta is leading the way to a more sustainable and competitive future for energy, the environment, and the economy, and there is a lot more to come.”