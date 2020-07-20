Gleichen RCMP arrest suspect in stolen vehicle, recover weapons and drugs

Gleichen, Alta. – On July 16, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., Brooks, Bassano and Gleichen RCMP received an alert from Yorkton RCMP in Saskatchewan of a stolen motor vehicle believed to be travelling through the area.

Bassano RCMP located the alleged stolen vehicle, a Chevy Traverse with Saskatchewan plates as it travelled westbound on Highway 1 near Bassano. A traffic stop was initiated; however, the vehicle continued westbound. At 11:30 a.m. Gleichen RCMP located the vehicle parked at a gas station just off of Highway 1 near Cluny, Alta. Gleichen RCMP attempted to arrest the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle fled.

Police were in communication with OnStar who had been tracking the movement of the vehicle. OnStar disabled the vehicle and advised it was in the area of Highway 1 and Range Road 213. RCMP units from Brooks, Bassano and Gleichen responded to the location. A male and female were located in the vehicle and the male occupant was taken into custody with out incident. The female brandished what is believed to be a sawed-off long barrel firearm. The police de-escalated the situation and the female was taken into custody.

Neither the arrested individuals or police were physically injured during the incident.

Elisabeth Tuckanow (24) from Yorkton, Sask. and Isaiah Sparvier (25) from Regina, Sask. have been jointly charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5000

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x2)

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in vehicle

· Possession of a controlled substance (CDSA)

· Possession of illicit cannabis (Cannabis Act)

Tuckanow has also been charged with:

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Flight from peace officer

· Operation while prohibited

Sparvier has also been charged with:

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Flight from peace officer

· Operate motor vehicle while unauthorized (TSA)

Following a judicial hearing Tuckanow and Sparvier was released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Siksika Nation Provincial Court on Aug. 27, 2020.

“I would like to commend the actions of the dedicated women and men of the RCMP who were instrumental in helping bring about a safe resolution to such a dangerous situation,” says Bassano RCMP Detachment Commander Corporal Sebastian Andrews. “The de-escalation tools and compassion they displayed help keep all parties safe.”

The RCMP would also like to thank the assistance received from OnStar in this investigation.