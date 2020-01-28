Go Girl encouraging young girls to participate in sports and physical activity

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) annual Go Girl event showed the importance of organized sports and physical activity to girls aged nine to 15 on Jan. 25.

Go Girl is a province-wide program by Alberta’s InMotion Network that gives girls in the community an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities such as curling, rugby, karate, floor hockey, and journaling.

“Go Girl is a one-day program for girls to try a variety of activities,” said Program Coordinator with InMotion Barbara Johnston.

“It’s to introduce the girls to some of the activities that are available in the community,” she said.

Not only did 80 girls get to participate in new activities and meet new people, but they could also build relationships with local resource groups and organizations during a resource fair.

“It’s awesome. They had 80 girls, 20 volunteers, and a lot of extra people giving them a hand, the whole community was represented,” Johnston said.

All of the girls received a journal, and a Strong is the New Pretty book, which featured inspiring photographs and messages.

“We just want to keep the girls in the game,” Johnston said.

Adding, “Our job with InMotion is to build relationships with sponsoring groups so that we can get more opportunities for programs around the province.”

Go Girl is an important event for young girls to get involved with because statistically, nine to 12 years of age is when girls become inactive.

“If they quit activities and sports between those ages, they aren’t likely to continue into their older teen years or as an adult,” said Communications Coordinator with InMotion Makennah Walker.

“It’s really important to engage children and keep them physically active, so it becomes a lifelong interest but just competitively,” she said.

“Go Girl makes sure they know about all of the programs and activities available to them and understand the importance of physical activity and team sports, not only the physical part but the social and emotional,” said the CRCA Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.