Municipal Enforcement, Public Works, and Fire worked Sunday night to mitigate the flooding

The Chestermere RCMP detachment confirmed that several complaints were received regarding flooding in areas of the city due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

Chestermere Municipal Enforcement, Fire, and Public Works worked to mitigate the flooding in the low-lying areas, said Alberta RCMP Media Relations.

Adding, “The rain had fallen pretty hard, they are out there seeing the cause and clearing.”