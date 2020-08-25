India Independence Day celebration receives overwhelming support from community 

The celebration featured a fire ceremony for the well-being of India

Photo submitted by Satish Lal

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere celebrated Hindu Heritage Week with the India Independence Day celebration on Aug. 15.

“The event was a success. We had more than what we expected, we thought there would be a couple of hundred watching, it was overwhelming to see,” said Organizer of the India Independence Day celebration, Satish Lal.

“It got our attention that there are people who are hungry for these types of events, online or offline, it really doesn’t matter,” he added. “People are wanting to see these types of events happen.”

The celebration began with the Indian National Anthem, and a fire ceremony with prayers for India and the people.

“The fire ceremony we did was a generic prayer for the well-being of the country altogether in one,” Lal said.

“It went excellent. We had calls from people saying they didn’t expect an event like this in Chestermere, and that it was a surprise,” he said.

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere received a lot of positive feedback from the India Independence Day celebration.

“We had people from India watching on social media. They said it was awesome to see, it makes them proud that Indians living abroad, are not only connected nationally, but spiritually and culturally,” Lal said.

Going forward, Lal is excited to continue the India Independence Day celebration on an annual basis and promote Hindu Heritage Month next year.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the Multicultural Youth Society and appreciate the people that we have living in society, and share the common amenities that we have Chestermere,” Lal said.