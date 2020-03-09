International Womens Day

This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.
Chestermere’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, Joanne Kinya Baker organized the city’s celebration of International Women’s Day on March 5. During the celebration, Kinya Baker hosted an activity where everyone wrote down a commitment to equality, staff then posted their commitments on the wall of City Hall. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
During the City of Chestermere’s International Women’s Day celebration on March 5, city staffers wrote down a committment to equality. Mayor Marshall Chalmers’ commitment was, “I will celebrate women’s achievements.” The Cheif Administrative Officer (CAO) Bernie Morton’s commitment said, “To promote diversity & equality. To be grateful of the daily contributions made to the family and the workplace,” and Chestermere’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategist Joanne Kinya Baker’s commitment said, “I will challenge gender stereotypes and work towards lifting other women up. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
The City of Chestermere celebrated International Women’s Day on March 5. The celebration began with Mayor Marshall Chalmers declaring March 2 to March 8, 2020, as International Women’s Week in Chestermere. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger