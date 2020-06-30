Jason Kenney issues statement on Keystone XL pipeline

The Keystone XL project is expected to support 17,000 Canadians, and generate $30 billion in revenue

“Today’s announcement that Nisku-based contractor Michels Canada will construct the Alberta portion of the Keystone XL pipeline confirms thousands of new jobs will begin to fuel the provincial economy within weeks.

“After several months of bleak economic news, it’s invigorating to see Alberta’s investment in Keystone XL begin to pay off with confirmation of the imminent hiring of 1,000 construction workers each year over the next two years.

“This will spur thousands more jobs and economic activity in associated trades, retail and hospitality services in communities along the route when construction begins this summer. It’s another significant step in fulfilling our commitment to Albertans to protect the value of the province’s energy resources and attract new investment.

“Overall, Keystone XL will support 17,000 Canadian workers, contribute $2.4 billion to Canada’s GDP and will generate an estimated $30 billion in revenues for future generations of Albertans and Canadians.

“Once operational, the TC Energy project will provide North America with a stable, secure supply of crude oil, reducing reliance on supply from OPEC. The pipeline will carry 830,000 barrels per day of oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, where Western Canadian crude is in high demand.

“We have been working closely with our U.S. partners at the state and federal level to strengthen North American energy security and independence. The overwhelming consensus is projects such as Keystone XL will play a vital role in the post-pandemic economic recovery of both our countries.

“Construction of the Alberta portion of the pipeline will begin this summer near Oyen and finish near Hardisty in the spring of 2022″