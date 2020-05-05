Leanna Biggar, Helping Businesses Using Fresh Ideas and Strong Strategy

Business Mentor, Leanna Biggar is the CEO of Mi business solutions and the founder of Empress; Charitable Business Services. Her passion is helping companies achieve their business goals. She does this by aligning business values, brand, leadership, marketing, and customer experience. This provides a cohesive and purposeful strategy where companies can achieve substantial growth and positive change.

“I use a mentorship approach using creativity, passion, and positivity; with profitability top of mind,” says Biggar.

As well as attending Mount Royal University for Online Marketing, she is a Disney Institute graduate with completion of Leadership Excellence, Employee Engagement and Quality Service. She has experience in tourism, health and wellness, real estate and small business. Her background includes restaurant, accommodation, retail, tour operation, large events and marketing.

Leanna adds, “I’m well versed in brand management across different platforms, policy development and staff training. Implementation, training and operating booking systems are also part of my obsession.”

She is currently working on several projects and collaborating with different community groups with her companies Mi business solutions and Empress Services.

“Stay tuned to my Facebook Page, where we will be releasing details shortly about some free webinars I’ll be instructing through post secondary institutions,” says Biggar.

Topics include How to Build a Powerful Marketing Strategy in 7 Steps and Intermediate Facebook Marketing. You can like and follow Mi business solution’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ModernInspirationBusinessSolutions.

Empress Services

Leanna is the founder of Empress Services, a charitable business that engages the community, inspires small business and empowers women entrepreneurs. Empress strives for this through education, leadership and networking access.

“This is a passion project of mine that I’m hoping to grow into a huge resource for our community,” says Biggar.

If you are interested in applying for Empress free services, visit their website.

www.empressservices.com

Mi business solutions

Mi business solutions is a transformative business agency that focusses on growing businesses through purposeful team engagement, customer experience and marketing strategy.

Along with their strategic operation plans, they offer an impressive range of marketing services, including marketing strategy, design, website design, social media marketing, search advertising and email marketing.

Companies work with them to create strong customer experience strategies and offer robust customer service training.

“We believe that what makes a strong business is a strong team. That’s why we offer leadership, team strategies and communication processes. This also sets our clients apart from their competition,” Biggar says.

Leanna and her team are currently working with companies to create business strategies and strong recovery plans amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Mi business solutions is ready to transform your business and meet your goals. www.modern-inspiration.com