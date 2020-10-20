Library schedule includes Wednesday morning Storytimes

We are open to the public. Our hours are as follows until December 23, 2020:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday we will be closed for additional cleaning and sanitizing from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.

Register for Wednesday morning Storytimes. We are offering two storytimes on Wednesday morning 9:00 am and 10:30 am while we are closed to the public. This way we can allow for physical distancing between family groups. We clean and sanitize touch points before and after each storytime.

Tech Tutoring – Wednesdays from 6:00 pm to 7:45 pm; Thursdays from 10:00 am to 11:45 am

Call the Library at (403) 272-9025 to register for help with our eResources, general tech questions or help with your device.

Halloween Photo Op – Until October 31, 2020

All dressed up and no place to go? We are all set up with our Halloween backdrop. Come in and take individual or family photos in front of our Halloween decorations. We are always grateful for donations.

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt – October 12-30, 2020

Wear your best Halloween costume and find a pumpkin, snap a photo of yourself with our Library pumpkin.

Teal Pumpkin Event – October 12-30, 2020

We are participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project between October 12 and October 30. Come into the Library wearing a costume and you will receive a non-food treat.

Pop-Up Book Sale

We have a large selection of gently used books, magazines, movies and TV shows for sale at the Library.

Virtual “Reptile Parties” – Wednesdays from October 22 to November 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Brought to you by the Chestermere Public Library and Calgary Reptile Parties via Zoom. Please call (403) 2729025 or come in to the library to register for these free programs:



Reptiles of Australia – Wednesday, October 21

Scary Creatures – Wednesday, October 28

Reptiles of Africa – Wednesday, November 4

Diversity and Inclusion Display. Inclusion is very important to us and we have many books and movies including fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. The more we learn about other people and the way they live, the easier it is to understand and appreciate our differences.

New email for information: We have set up a new email for any questions you may have. info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

CONTINUE TO PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING

The Government of Alberta is asking all Albertans to practice physical distancing to help protect yourselves and limit the spread of COVID-19.

We will be requiring that all patrons over 5 years of age wear masks while inside the Library. No food or drink is allowed in the Library at this time. We are still offering customized service for any patrons who do not feel safe or comfortable coming all the way in past the front foyer. If you have mobility issues, please let us know and we will do our best to accommodate your needs.

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com