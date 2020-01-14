Mini Energizer Night showing what Chestermere has to offer

The annual Mini Energizer Night gave Chestermere residents an opportunity to meet with the people behind local groups, clubs, and organizations on Jan. 8.

Residents were able to register for organized sporting groups and organizations such as ringette, rugby, baseball, Ice Edge Skating Club, Chestermere Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Chestermere, Stepping Stones to Mental Health, and community services offered through the city.

“It went really well. It was an opportunity to connect with different groups,” said the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“It’s such a great night to come and find out everything that’s going on in the community. Anything that will connect people to different groups in the community, keep youth active, involved, keep them healthy physically, and emotionally are important aspects,” she said.

The Mini Energizer Night is a way for Chestermere residents to make face-to-face connections with organizers and coaches of local groups, clubs, and sports teams about the programs offered.

“It gives residents the opportunity to find out what’s going on and to meet the instructors or the coaches. The information is key,” Klinger said.

“I always think people are a bit hesitant when they don’t know the instructors. By having those conversations with the instructors and the coaches, they understand better if it’s something they would like to do,” she said.

Adding, “They can find out more about the program and see if it’s something they would like to sign up for.”

Throughout the evening, approximately 150 residents attended the Mini Energizer Night, talked, and made connections with organizers of local clubs and groups.

“The people who did come stopped and talked, and wanted information,” Klinger added. “I made connections with about 20 people, which was good.”