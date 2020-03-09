Moving house

Moving can be one of the most stressful things we ever do. Whether we choose to move or are forced to move for reasons beyond our control, at least we know the reason why we are moving. Not so for our furry friends. All of a sudden they are being taken away from an environment they are used to and in which they are accustomed to the smells. If the move is local, there will still be disruption but, if you plan on still taking your dog to the dog park he knows, there will be less change to deal with. Out of area or out of country moves add a different dimension to the adjustment needed. So let’s not under estimate the effect of moving on our dogs.

Leading up to the move, the chances are high that you will become stressed because of the hundred and one things that need to be planned and arranged as well as the realization that the move away from familiar surroundings is imminent. Once these stress factors kick in, your dog will pick up on the fact that something is different both because of the way you are behaving and the fact that stress will create a different body odour and your dog’s acute smelling ability will be sensing this. Try to keep the routine, as affects your dog, as normal as possible. So walking and feeding times continue as usual. You may find your dog wanting to be with you more so, whenever possible, include him in your activities. That way he’s not being ignored.

On the day of the move, you may feel a sense of “organized chaos” which will feed down to your dog. Unusual activity is happening, strange people (or people the dog doesn’t see very often) are in the house and things are disappearing out the front door. Nothing is normal! With everything happening around him, your dog will either want to be in the middle of the “action”, be near you or he may take himself off to a quiet place in the house as a way of destressing. Either way, keep an eye on your dog and, where necessary, reassure him that things are OK. Wherever possible, take your dog’s personal belongings (toys, bed, etc.) with you in your own vehicle so, when it’s time to leave the house, your dog will have something familiar with him for the journey.

So you’ve arrived at your new home, whether temporary or permanent. Give your dog every opportunity to check out things by sniffing everywhere. Whatever you say to him, he will still want to smell the new environment to make sure it’s OK. You may find that he is marking in the back yard, as a way, in his mind, of letting other dogs know this is his area. This is OK as long as the marking stays outside! The first few days he may cling near you or want to sit on your lap more than before. Reassure him that all is well. You are his lifeline to the outside world and to the start of a new chapter in your life.

Establish routine and help him in changing to the new paradigm on his window to the world.