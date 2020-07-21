Non-medical masks available at restaurant partner locations once again

Masks are only available while supplies last

The government of Alberta distributed an additional 20 million free non-medical face masks at A&W, McDonald's Canada, and Tim Hortons locations across the province. Although the use of masks is not mandatory, Albertans are encouraged to use a mask when maintaining a physical distance of two metres is not possible. Photo by Chris Schwarz

The government of Alberta began distributing an additional 20 million free non-medical face masks at Tim Hortons, McDonald’s Canada, and A&W locations across the province on July 13.

Chestermere A&W Franchisee Kelli Olsen was surprised by how many residents came to take the non-medical masks, as the A&W was out in three days.

“I couldn’t believe how fast they went. We had about 14,000 masks,” Olsen said.

She added, “The first time took about two weeks to run out. I had twice as many masks last time, and it was really slow going.”

The government of Alberta expanded restaurant partners to over 700 locations to expand the availability of masks for Albertans.

Masks are also available at the counter or through the drive-thru.

“Albertans don’t shy away from hard work when there is a job to do. Right now, it’s our job to continue to do the work needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as our province relaunches. Washing your hands regularly, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask when physical distancing isn’t possible will help keep us all safe,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“We were very pleased with how smoothly the first distribution went and are ready to go again. We know from our guests that Albertans want the masks and we are very pleased to be able to help the government in this way,” said the President and CEO of A&W Canada, Susan Senecal.

The Tim Hortons, McDonald’s Canada, and A&W partners are handing out eight face masks per person, as Albertans are encouraged to pick up masks for their family and friends in order to reduce traffic at the restaurants.

The program is intended to supplement an individual’s own efforts to acquire non-medical masks. Albertans who wish to use non-medical masks are encouraged to purchase their own supply from local retailers in addition to using those provided by the government.

In addition to increasing the restaurant partners, more long-term care and supportive living, seniors’ facilities, community groups, social service organizations, libraries, courthouses, and places of worship will be distributing masks to their residents, clients, and members.

Municipalities without easy access to a partner restaurant location are being supplied with masks to distribute to their residents, along with First Nations communities and Metis Settlements.

Four million masks are being provided to 20 transit systems across Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, to be used by transit riders.

Although wearing a non-medical mask is not mandatory, the said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro

encourages all Albertans to wear a mask when it’s not possible to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

“This is the only initiative of its kind in Canada and it’s a key support to our safe relaunch. Like other provinces, we strongly recommend people follow public health advice on distancing and wear a mask when that’s not possible. We’re the only province in Canada that’s backing up that advice with free masks,” Shandro said.

“Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners were excited and honoured to support the distribution of free masks to Albertans last month. We look forward to the second phase when we’ll also be offering masks at the counter inside our restaurants as well as in our drive-thrus. Tim Hortons is proud of how restaurant owners and team members have stepped up to help Alberta move forward with its recovery plan,” said the Chief Operating Officer of Tim Hortons, Mike Hancock.

From the supply of 20 million masks, nine million were distributed by partner restaurants, four million masks were provided to 20 municipal transit system operators including Calgary, Red Reed, and Edmonton, 2.5 million mask were provided to places of worship, 900,000 masks went to long-term and seniors facilities, 800,000 masks went to First Nations communities and Metis Settlements, 500,000 masks went to communities without easy access to restaurant partners, 1.5 million masks were offered to social services organizations, 500,000 masks went to courthouses, and 300,000 masks were held in reserve for communities that could experience COVID-19 outbreaks and require additional masks.

Municipalities, First Nations communities and Metis Settlements, transit services, places of worship, long-term care, seniors’ facilities, and all participating service organizations will develop their own distribution programs and timelines.

“Thank you to our partners A&W, McDonald’s Canada, and Tim Hortons for again stepping up to support us, and to 7-Eleven Canada for volunteering to ship masks to transit services,” Shandro said.

Adding, “Of course, thank you to municipalities, First Nations and Metis communities, places of worship, social services organizations, seniors’ facilities and others who are helping us get masks to as many Albertans as possible.”

Albertans are encouraged to contact Alberta 211 for assistance if they cannot access a restaurant partner or access non-medical masks through alternate municipal or community providers.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks is available at alberta.ca/masks.