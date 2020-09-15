Opportunity to build Alberta schools through public-private partnership now open

Five new schools are anticipated to open in September 2024

The government of Alberta has announced a request for qualifications (RFQ) through a public-private partnership (P3) for five new high schools in Langdon, Blackfalds, Edmonton, and Leduc.

The RFQ is open until Oct. 8, and a short list of up to three proponents will be encouraged to bid on the P3 project through the request for proposal stage.

“As part of Alberta’s economic recovery, it’s more important than ever our infrastructure investments are thoughtful and strategic. We have a successful track record of delivering much-needed school infrastructure using P3s. We know P3s offer value for money and we are confident this is the best method to provide these five communities with new high schools,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda.

A contract with the successful P3 proponent is expected to be in place by the end of September 2021.

The five new high schools, including a grade seven to 12 school in Langdon, are anticipated to open in September 2024 with a total student capacity of about 6,938 students.

“I am pleased to see these five high school projects continue to move forward. These future schools will provide modern learning environments for their students, and I am excited that we are another step closer towards getting shovels in the ground,” said the Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange.

The schools are part of the $10 billion infrastructure spending the government of Alberta announced as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.

The spending includes $6.9 billion in Budget 2020 capital spending, $980 million accelerated for Capital Maintenance and Renewal, $200 million for Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program and water infrastructure projects, $600 million in strategic infrastructure projects, $500 million in municipal infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for Keystone XL.