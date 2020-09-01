Over $150,000 in stolen property recovered in Rocky View County

Almost all of the property has been returned to the owners

The Southern Alberta District RCMP Crime Reduction Team recover over $150,000 in stolen property in Rocky View County (RVC).

On Aug. 20, the Southern Alberta District RCMP Crime Reduction Team entered into an investigation involving a rural property in RVC.

As a result of the investigation, a large amount of stolen property was located on the property which included a front-end loader, two bobcats, a 2019 flat deck trailer, a Kubota side by side, multiple skid steer attachments as well as several other construction equipment implements.

The property recovered is of an estimated value of $150,000.00.

Multiple property-related charges are pending against a 30-year-old male from Calgary who is currently in custody on other property-related offences.

The Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit would like to thank the Calgary Police Service, Strathmore RCMP, and the Airdrie Crime Reduction Team with their assistance with the investigation and property recovery.