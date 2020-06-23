Police Briefs

RCMP seek public assistance in locating males operating vessel dangerously

Chestermere RCMP are seeking the publics assistance in locating three males who were operating a vessel dangerously on June 13. The vessel was described as a white 18-foot Glastron Chaparral, and was located abandoned in the 800 blocks of West Chestermere Drive. Photo submitted by Mark Wielgosz

On June 9 at 8:41 p.m., Chestermere RCMP received a number of complaints concerning a vessel being operated in a dangerous manner.

Chestermere RCMP members attended and patrolled the lake with the assistance of a community member and Chestermere Fire Department.

The vessel described as a white 18-foot Glastron Chaparral was located with three males on board who were directed back to the location where they launched.

The vessel was slow to comply and eventually sped away from the responding member.

The vessel was tracked and located abandoned in the 800 blocks of West Chestermere Drive.

A Police Service Dog was called to the scene and a track was identified.

Unfortunately, the track ended on a roadway where it is believed the three individuals were picked up.

The abandoned vessel was seized and towed from the lake.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The males are all believed to be in their 40’s.

If anyone was any information regarding the three males who were operating a white 18-foot Glastron Chaparral, on Chestermere lake unsafely on June 13, RCMP are encouraging them to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. Photo submitted by Mark Wielgosz

If anyone has information concerning this matter, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or if you would like to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“The Chestermere RCMP would like to thank those who reported this matter as it was happening and the residents who provided assistance during the response in this matter,” said S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

He added, “Lake safety is an ongoing priority and Chestermere RCMP would encourage lake users to continue reporting dangerous vessel operation.”

Chestermere RCMP thank residents who reported impaired driver

On June 13 at 6:10 p.m., Chestermere RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Rainbow Road.

The vehicle was observed swerving in the lane with a turn signal left on.

The vehicle stopped at a liquor store where a female driver got out, made a purchase, and drove away.

The responding member located the vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road in a residential neighbourhood.

The female driver was located nearby and arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The female driver was taken to the detachment where she provided two breath samples at over 3.5 times the legal limit.

The female driver, a 27-year-old Chestermere resident was released to attend Provincial Court at a later date to face charges in connection with this event.

“The Chestermere RCMP would like to thank the public for their vigilance and support by reporting impaired driving in our community,” said S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.