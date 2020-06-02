Regular lake safety patrols begin 

With the boat launch officially opening on May 29, the Chestermere RCMP with Chestermere Municipal Enforcement will be on the lake as part of the Water Safety Program.

Members will be checking vessels to ensure the required safety equipment is on board, confirm operators have their competency documents, to promote safe lake use, and encourage lake users to be mindful of current public health orders relating to COVID-19.

For more information on the Water Safety Program and useful information about the lake use, please visit the City of Chestermere’s website at chestermere.ca/968/Lake-Safety or the Chestermere RCMP page at chestermere.ca/RCMP.