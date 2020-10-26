Residents urged to take precautions this Halloween to limit the spread of COVID-19

Chestermere residents are asked to follow guidelines while handing out candy or trick-or-treating this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, and active COVID-19 cases increase in Chestermere, the city is urging residents to take precautions while having gatherings or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Oct. 16, the City of Chestermere announced that the community had reached a record high in active COVID-19 cases.

“Unfortunately, our local infection numbers have now increased again to 28 active cases,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Chestermere remains on the provincial watch list due to the continuing increases.

“These numbers combined with the growing rates of infection throughout Alberta are becoming increasingly alarming,” Chalmers said.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has indicated that the majority of COVID-19 cases in Chestermere are linked to known cases and are likely being transmitted through in-home gatherings among families and friends.

“As Halloween is approaching, many of our community members may be planning to have gatherings in their homes or to connect with neighbours and friends. We can still have fun, but I must again stress the need for us all to take some reasonable precautions and remain vigilant,” Chalmers said.

If residents are hosting a gathering or joining others in their home, they are asked to keep guest numbers to a minimum and choose a location where physical distancing can be easily followed.

“Remember not to share food, drinks, cigarettes, vapes, cannabis or other personal items, and choose games and activities that don’t use shared items and provide hand sanitizer or have it with you if you can,” Chalmers said.

For youth trick-or-treating this year, they are asked to choose a costume that allows for a non-medical mask to be comfortably worn underneath, only go with their family or cohort, remain two metres away from others, avoid touching doorbells or railings and instead consider calling “Trick-or-Treat” or knocking, use hand sanitizer after touching surfaces, wash hands and disinfect packages before eating candy, and stay at home if feeling ill

Residents who are handing out candy this Halloween are asked to wear a non-medical mask that fully covers their nose and mouth, encourage trick-or-treaters to knock or call out instead of ringing the doorbell, use tongs to hand out pre-packaged candy, hand out treats from the driveway or front lawn weather permitting, set up a table or desk to ensure physical distancing is maintained, make candy bags and space them out on a table, however, don’t leave out self-serve bowls of bulk candy, build a candy slide, candy catapult or other non-touch delivery methods, and don’t hand out candy if feeling ill or self-isolating.

“I know many of us are tired of having to continuously adjust our lives due to this ongoing global pandemic, but we have seen earlier this year that we can keep our numbers low as a community,” Chalmers said.

“As Dr. Hinshaw said recently, after almost half a year, we are all tired of this virus, but unfortunately COVID-19 is not tired of us. We must continue to work together to lower these infection rates and follow the public health protocols to keep each other safe and

healthy,” he said.

Chalmers encourages residents to continue to stay at home when sick, frequently wash hands, stay two metres apart from anyone not in their household or cohort, wear a mask when in crowded places, and if sick, get tested. If the test is positive, you must quarantine for 14 days, as mandated by the province.

“If we all do our part in the coming weeks and months, I know we can keep our active cases of COVID-19 to a minimum and prevent further spread of this virus,” Chalmers said.

Adding, “Together, we can do it, Chestermere.”

For more guidance on how to enjoy Halloween activities safely and precautions to consider, please visit the government of Alberta website at https://www.alberta.ca/halloween-during-covid19.aspx.