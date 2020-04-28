Rosebud-Country-Inn-supporting-residents-with-online-market

Chestermere, Strathmore, Drumheller, Three Hills, Calgary, and Rosebud residents are encouraged to shop locally through the Rosebud Country Market.

The Owner of the Rosebud Country Inn, Betty Jane Janzen, was inspired to create an online market after the Rosebud Theatre cancelled the first play for the 2020 season, and she had 58 cancellations in one day.

“We are very closely tied to the Rosebud Theatre. The great thing was that a lot of people asked that, rather than refunding the money, those funds be held for the next play, because they are expecting to come at least sometime in 2020. That’s the wonder of our marvelous guests,” Janzen said.

“I thought, ‘How am I going to create something new to encourage others and to create income for our staff?’” she added. “I pondered for a long time, then, after encouragement from friends and other small business owners in Wheatland County, I came up with the idea for a country market, supporting local producers.”

Janzen began to contact producers in the area, including Elly Krogman of Doef Greenhouses who had recently moved to Rosebud.

“I thought she would be a great person to partner with,” Janzen said.

“We had two meetings and we launched the site. You think, think, and think and then you really can’t think anymore, and you just do it,” she said.

“I’m excited to be a part of the market in any way that I can,” Krogman said.

The Rosebud Country Market received 39 orders in the first week of launching.

“It’s been received extremely well. I have supportive, regular guests of the Country Inn, who have helped to spread the word,” Janzen said.

“People are coming from Calgary, Airdrie, Strathmore, Three Hills, and the Drumheller area. That’s exactly what our target market was,” she said.

“If the first week is an indicator at all, people are excited to support local, and that might be the upcoming trend,” Krogman said.

Shoppers can order locally made baking, produce, meat, honey, eggs, dairy, and household products from Saturdays at 4 p.m. until Wednesdays at noon.

“We close on Wednesdays, so our bakers have time to make everything required for the Saturday pickup,” Janzen said.

Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., shoppers can pick up their orders at 111 Severn Ave, Rosebud Alta.

“We are all going to be very aware of social distancing, and we will have masks and gloves,” Janzen said.

“We are offering pick up to allow folks to venture out. People are anxious to take a drive. It’s beautiful weather, and many people just want to take a drive in the country,” Janzen said.

When picking up orders, shoppers can enjoy live entertainment, and order a to-go coffee, roasted by Black Mountain Coffee in Drumheller.

Each week, Janzen plans to introduce a couple of new items to the website. However, produce, eggs, dairy, meat, and household products will be available every week.

For Krogman, partnering with Janzen in creating the Rosebud Country Market was a simple decision as supporting local producers is extremely important to her.

“I hugely value local endeavours and local food,” Krogman said.

Krogman and Janzen are hopeful that the Rosebud Country Market will become a full outdoor farmers’ market one day.

“How picturesque Rosebud is, it could be a really cool destination farmers market and a destination spot for people to come to get local goods,” Krogman said.

“The original thought was for it to be an outdoor actual farmers market, but then we soon realized that wasn’t going to be possible with all of the restrictions. We would love to be able to open it back up and have the product that we have available online to be available on tables here on a Saturday,” she said.

Adding, “We’re really open-handed with it, and we’re excited to see how it changes and grows.”

Moving forward, Janzen and Krogman are wanting to expand the online selection of products offered.

To potentially sell locally made products at the Rosebud Country Market please email kenandbj@rosebudcountryinn.com.

“I want people to know that it’s fun to do,” Janzen said.

She added, “It’s just been great to provide this little venture to support our neighbours and surrounding community. in a time that can be quite difficult.”

To place an order at the Rosebud Country Market please visit the website at https://www.rosebudcountrymarket.com/.