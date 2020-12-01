Rotary donates funds for maintenance equipment to Camp Chestermere

$2,000 was donated to Camp Chestermere to purchase a snowblower and leaf blower

From Left: Camp Chestermere Site Coordinator Vic Niekraszewicz, Rotary President Akesh Aheer, Rotary President-Elect Karen McKee, and Camp Chestermere Director Shannon Dean. The Rotary Club of Chestermere donated funds to Camp Chestermere that was used to purchase a snowblower and leaf blower. Photo submitted by Karen McKee

The Rotary Club of Chestermere donated $2,000 to Camp Chestermere that was used to purchase a snowblower and leaf blower.

“Camp Chestermere is very grateful to the Chestermere Rotary Club for their donation of the snowblower and leaf blower. This will greatly assist Camp Chestermere in its removal of snow from the walkways and pathways and in helping us to possibly create our own skating area this winter,” said Camp Chestermere Director, Shannon Dean.

“This donation is a tremendous help to our overall budget as we are able to save hundreds of dollars a month as now, we only have to pay for the removal of snow in our parking lots. The leaf blower will also come in handy in the spring and fall months,” he added. “Thank you again to the Chestermere Rotary Club for their ongoing support of Camp Chestermere.”

Each year, the Rotary Club of Chestermere asks Camp Chestermere for their wish list of items that rotary can donate to.

“Normally the camp has a snow removal contract for the winter, however, this year the merits of purchasing a snowblower that can be used for many years to come was brought up,” said Rotarian Karen McKee.

“It required increasing our donation to cover the cost, but we felt it was really worth the extra dollars,” she said.

The Rotary Club of Chestermere donates to Camp Chestermere every year to support the work being done in the community.

“Both of our organizations feel that teaching, inspiring, and developing the strengths of our people is vital, and the camp has so many great programs that enrich the lives of our youth,” McKee said.

“Along with their Youth Development Programs, they also host so many great community events, like Orange Shirt Day, and an outdoor bonfire event which was sponsored by Rotary Chestermere. The camp is so versatile and has so much to offer our community,” she said.

The Rotary Club of Chestermere is honoured to support Camp Chestermere.

“The camp has various opportunities for people to help support them, and like other not-for-profits, they have been hit hard with this pandemic,” McKee said.

For additional information on how to support Camp Chestermere please visit the website at, https://www.campchestermere.com/.