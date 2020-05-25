School maintenance and renewal projects to support Alberta’s economic recovery 

Capital funding for school divisions across the province has increased by $250 million

The Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange announced on May 20 that the government of Alberta has increased capital funding for school divisions across the province to $250 million. The investment will support school projects in categories including, building envelope, mechanical, electrical, structural, site improvements, or interior upgrades while creating roughly 3,750 jobs for Albertans. Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Capital funding for school divisions has increased by $250 million to boost Alberta’s economy, while also accelerating maintenance to existing schools.

“We’re getting Albertans back to work by investing in hundreds of infrastructure and renewal projects in schools across the province. This is great news for staff and students who will benefit from more modern learning environments,” said the Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange.

The investment will support projects in all school divisions across the province while creating approximately 3,750 jobs for Albertans.

The province will begin work with school divisions to invest dollars in the most efficient and effective ways possible.

Specific projects will be confirmed by June, and the majority of projects are anticipated to be completed by October.

“Increased funding for capital maintenance and renewal, along with 74 school projects in design, planning, and construction will create jobs when we need them most while enhancing the value and lifespan of our province’s infrastructure,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda.

The initiative is an investment in school maintenance and renewal projects and is separate from funding for new schools.

Approved projects must align with the requirements of Alberta Education’s Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal program and fall into categories such as building envelope, mechanical, electrical, structural, site improvements, or interior upgrades.

This initiative is part of Alberta’s capital maintenance and renewal (CMR) stimulus plan.

The province is doubling CMR funding in 2020-21 from $937 million to $1.9 billion to ensure more companies can keep their workers employed.

“The Alberta School Boards Association is pleased with this additional investment by the provincial government, as schools are the heart of our local communities. This provides timely support as many school boards face challenges with aging facilities,” said the President of the Alberta School Boards Association, Lorrie Jess.