Senior’s Coalition of Chestermere offering a voice for local seniors

The Senior’s Coalition of Chestermere (SCC) report was received for information at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 11.

A group of community members who were interested in helping Chestermere seniors be able to age in place met for the first time in 2018 and began the SCC.

“We want to provide an informed, inclusive, and collaborative voice for all seniors in Chestermere and the surrounding area,” said SCC member since 2018, and Chestermere resident for over 30 years Betty Illingworth.

Two years ago, the population of Chestermere was 20,732, over 1000 residents were over the age of 65, and over 5,000 residents were over the age of 50.

“This is over 20 per cent of Chestermere’s population. The rate of growth for this demographic is over 35 per cent in the past 10 years,” Illingworth said.

The SCC initiatives are to remain community-driven and be accountable to Chestermere’s seniors, be a voice for seniors to age in place, offer feedback for seniors’ initiatives, while continuing to identify and highlight gaps in senior’s needs and services in Chestermere, and coordinate senior volunteers to participate in community initiatives and events, Illingworth said.

The SCC 2020 goals include developing a logo, expanding membership, developing a 2020 Chestermere Senior’s Needs Directory which is currently in progress, housing the data from the 2019 Aging and Engaging event, providing weekly updates, and attending community events such as Lunch and Learns, or Chestermere Senior’s Week.

“Our responsibility is to advocate and speak on behalf of all Chestermere seniors,” Illingworth said.

She added, “We ask that city council recognize the SCC as a credible advocate for Chestermere senior residents.”