Seniors Coalition update

Welcome to a beautiful September in Chestermere.

With the new school year under way and routines setting in under the new normal, we want to reach out to all our Chestermere Seniors and connect through these columns from Seniors Coalition, Whitecappers, and Community Resources, Senior’s Facilitator with FCSS/City of Chestermere.

We have our upcoming Teleconference this coming week on Thursday Sept 17th at 6:30pm. The guest speaker is a senior who has experienced COVID 19 and recovered. Her story will be enlightening and positive. Please register with smathewman.ca by Thursday morning. Our teleconference is a safe way to stay connected and available to all.

Our Senior’s Coalition is also open to all and is looking to increase membership. This is a cohesive, community driven group of all ages and stages that is working for a collective credible voice for all Chestermere Senior’s.

Our next Zoom meeting is this week September 16th at 1:30pm. Please contact Leslie Racz, CRPCN at leslie.racz@crpcn.ca if you would like to be included. This meeting we will hearing more about our 1st Edition Senior’s Resource Handbook that will be in print and available in October. The Seniors Coalition volunteers have worked hard to bring a collection of relevant Senior’s Resources available to you right here in Chestermere.

Exciting news to see the Lakeshore Manor taking shape in the heart of our community. The plan is to open before Christmas. This will be a much needed addition to our community, providing independent living support with all the meals, entertainment, utilities and social connection to age in place.

From a CRPCN Update:

All our Clinics remain open within the community. Remember to call into your clinic to make an appointment.

Our website is a great place to get information not only around COVID but also around wellness as well as register for any of our programs this fall. www.crpcn.ca

Shopper’s Drugs is providing COVID Tests.

CRPCN does provide free counselling through your Family Physician referral. Please ask for this support at any time.

TIP: Creative places to meet: John Peake Park with lawn chairs 6 feet apart. Car visits with coffee in parking lots around town. Zoom calls with family and friends.

We look forward to connecting with you via email or phone as well.

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favourite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of.

Today, due to the global pandemic, we know that travel is being discouraged and do we actually want to travel to the destinations we dream of at the moment in time? So, with that being said let’s put a positive stance on arm chair travel, as it can have considerable negative connotations. This way of travelling is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. This form of travel at it’s best, makes us want to go and see for ourselves. After all we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge.

Enjoy the sensory and magical experiences as we travel back in time or across the globe, taking a trip down memory lane and many more exhilarating moments will make you smile and fulfill your heart.

Ready? take some time to prepare for your journey and let’s travel back to Nature –meaning the “natural environment” or wilderness—wild animals, rocks, forest, and in general those things that have not been substantially altered by human intervention, or which persist despite human intervention. Nature also describes the way that particular types of things exist and change of their own accord, such as the weather and geology of the Earth. Nature is captivating, enchanting, breath taking and good for the soul! (Wikipedia)

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favourite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair and ready? Let’s go!

(Please note there are adverts at the beginning)

The Beauty of Earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl_kXbhTi8k 4:13 mins

Beautiful Nature around the world https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lt2JfJdGSY 5:31mins

Breathing taking beauty of nature https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUN664s7N-c 2:38 mins