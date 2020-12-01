Site selected for new civic centre complex 

The civic centre complex will feature an indoor field house, community space, arenas, municipal building, and library

Chestermere City Council approved the new civic centre complex and fieldhouse to be built in Dawson’s Landing.

“We know that having more recreational facilities has been a dream for many of our residents. Council is now making that dream a reality,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

The site in Dawson’s Landing will be adjacent to a future high school, giving residents of all ages an opportunity to enjoy recreational activities.

“While the final design of a new facility is still conceptual, we are mobilizing all our resources to complete plans and get shovels in the ground in 2021. Residents can look forward to using the new fieldhouse in Chestermere as soon as 2023,” Chalmers said.

Phase 1 of the civic centre complex will feature an indoor field house, which was a priority that was identified by the public through community engagement.

Engagement with organizations and activity coordinators to bring soccer, cricket, ultimate frisbee, field hockey, softball, and flag football is now underway.

Phase 1 could also include fitness facilities, community space, a walking track, and outdoor sports fields, depending on the project budget and business plan.

If those features are not included in Phase 1 due to affordability, they will be included in Phase 2.

Future phases may also include three arenas, depending on the future of the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) arenas and future community engagement, outdoor fields in partnership with adjacent schools, a municipal building and library, and the possibility of an aquatic leisure centre, depending on details of a new aquatic centre complex planned for the east side of Calgary.

The City of Chestermere has been researching and developing the data needed to address the needs and feasibility of a new recreation facility in the community.

The work being done includes community consultations, a formal needs assessment, partnership exploration, site and concept feasibility, development discussions, interviews with recreation experts, and other community site visits.

“We appreciate all the feedback that residents and community groups have provided over the past few years. It has been carefully considered to ensure this new civic centre effectively meets the needs of our community in the future,” Chalmers said.

Over the last six months, site options have been the subject of a technical review by city staff to determine the feasibility, costs of access and servicing, and other technical requirements to facilitate the project and will be presented to council.

Once the business plan is presented to council, the project will proceed to the finalization of the site and budget.

To learn more about the project, please visit www.chestermere.ca/projects.