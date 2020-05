One individual was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash occurred in the Chestermere area on April 29.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 11:45 a.m., STARS Air Ambulance also responded to the scene and assisted paramedics.

However, STARS Air Ambulance did not transport anyone from the scene of the rollover.

511 Alberta updated that the rollover had been cleared, and all traffic lanes had been reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.