Strathmore RCMP investigate armed robbery 

On Jan. 2, at approximately 11 a.m., Strathmore RCMP received a call of an armed robbery that occurred at a Langdon business.

At 10:30 a.m., four male suspects armed with a shotgun, handgun, and a hammer committed an armed robbery of a business that resulted in over $5,000 being stolen. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

The Strathmore RCMP investigation resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old male of Mountain View County who is facing 15 charges including robbery with a firearm, disguised with intent, unlawful confinement (x2), assault with a weapon (x2), possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, pointing a firearm (x2), use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of firearm, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property of a value over $5,000 and failure to comply with release order (x2).

The 49-year-old male was remanded in custody following a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on Jan. 16, 2020.

Strathmore RCMP is still trying to identify the other suspects involved in this incident and locate the vehicle involved.

To report information regarding the incident or the vehicle involved, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.