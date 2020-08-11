Tech expert dispels 5G myths

(NC) There are many misconceptions going around about 5G. But the truth is the revolutionary wireless technology is a game-changer that’s a major upgrade from the previous 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

Varun Kalia, head of mobile communications at LG Electronics Canada explains:

“Each evolving network has powered new capabilities, from the first texts, to global roaming, to fast streaming. At LG, we innovate for a better life and, that means we have been planning for the 5G roll out and how it can benefit the lives of our customers from our 5G-ready mobile devices to home appliances and autonomous vehicles.”

Here, Kalia breaks down five fast facts to know about 5G.