The top 5 WHO and HOW to help during this pandemic

The world is slowly opening up again but there are still a lot of people shut in and lost at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. They cannot visit their families; they have lost their jobs; they wonder what the world will look like even when things reportedly return to ‘normal.’

If you’re still working, have a little cash set aside or just have some free time, you likely want to help the people who are stranded in one way or another. But where do you start?

Here are five frazzled groups and what they need most RIGHT NOW.

Support a senior over 70

Few groups are as vulnerable and petrified right now as anyone in their golden years or who has a problem breathing without a lung-clogging virus hovering over them. Countless seniors are locked down in retirement homes – by edict – or in their own houses by choice.

This group is most likely to be forgotten on the average day, let alone when others are preoccupied by their own survival. Loneliness has been linked to various ways that make us sicker – worst eating habits, more sitting around and too much screen time, to name a few.

If you have an elderly neighbour or relative, make sure to stay in touch. The sound of a friendly human voice can brighten anyone’s day, especially if you are cut off from your usual social channels. Now is a great time to call up an old friend and catch up on their news.

If you don’t know someone personally, contact agencies like Community Care or a private homecare service to make friendly calls. Pick up a few groceries or surprise them with flowers. You’ll be rewarded with some great stories from the past and possibly a new valued friend. Do what you can to brighten their days so they have more of them ahead.

Give the arts a place to perform in future

Sure, you love music or theatre and you cannot wait until the next chance to get your fix. However, without ticket revenue, some of these voices may not have a stage from which to soar. Artists are only cash in when they sing, act, dance or even mime. Painters and potters are also unpaid until they sell their wares.

If you wish to be amused anew, send a donation to an arts venue to open the doors when we can all gather again. Pick one or two and give them enough to make their hearts sing.

Be benevolent

Countless charities hold walks, yard sales and street festivals in the warmer weather to support their causes. With virtually all of them cancelled – or moved online – they lose that visibility and ability to interact with the public. They also miss out on making money to ultimately offer vital services.

However, the deep hunger for their services continues, perhaps even more so. Patients still need cancer treatments. Shelters still need to feed their pets. People who are depressed – even more so now that they are alone – need counseling.

Much of the focus in the early days of the pandemic went to hospitals and food banks, to provide for extra equipment and nourishment, respectively. Yet, a huge range of organizations take care of additional urgent needs: shelter for the homeless, protection for women trapped at home with short-tempered spouses, plus those listed above.

Pick a cause that speaks to you and send a donation. The Canada Helps coronavirus donation page is a great place to find a suitable charity.

Support smaller shops

People are flocking to major chain stores for essentials, knowing they could get the supplies they need. Those businesses are raking in profits, while small businesses are trying to get back on their feet after being closed for weeks.

Many of them have now started to create their own online presence to try and make up for some of their lost business. Order the coffee, bread or even mattress. You won’t get the traditional in-store experience or interaction but you should try supporting however you can! I didn’t even know you could order bread or even a mattress online but with a few Google searches you can do even that now!

If shopping dollars were ballots, cast a few votes for those smaller stores. Your dollars may make the difference between them staying open or not. They have rent and salaries to pay, just like the big guys. And with fewer people traipsing through, you’re facing a lower risk of infection.

Bring food to your favourite waiter for a change

Healthcare workers have been touted – and treated – generously during this pandemic, as they should. However, there are other workers out there who are facing challenges of their own.

Healthcare workers are getting their usual wages, plus more in some cases, in addition to emergency childcare. Meanwhile, people working in the shutdown service industries – retail, restaurants, etc. – are stuck at home and unsure if they will go back to the same hours they had before.

Alleviate their stress by reaching out to a family in that situation. Buy them pizza. Supervise their kids on a bike ride – at a distance – while they run errands. Buy the hanging baskets they may not be able to afford this year. Drop a surprise package on their front porch just to spark some joy.

Rather than detracting from your day, these simple acts of human kindness will give you purpose and allow you to spread little love and kindness. It will definitely help these groups feel like they matter and will encourage – or even empower – them to help others in future.

The more goodwill that can go around, the better off we all are. So pick up that phone. Log onto that website and reach out to do some good.

Let’s create a legacy from a historic moment – one phone call at a time.