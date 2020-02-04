Trophy Weighed More Than Winner!

2019 was a banner year for Youth Sailing at the local sailing club in Chestermere. There were many winners but one boy with a brave sailor’s heart stood out. Zairyn Mierau was both the Optimist Sailor of the Year, winner of the Junior Championship Optimist Trophy, and Twilight Series (Thursday night races) Optimist Winner. One monstrous trophy was heavier than Zairyn. No problem says Zairyn, some of the waves he encountered in Vancouver dwarfed him as well–yet on he sailed. With such wins, who wouldn’t want to take it to show and tell in homeroom at Langdon School? Congratulations Zairyn, you are a great inspiration at 8 years old to every Canadian kid who gets into a sailboat. Zairyn was featured in the Langdon School Newsletter where you can read about his other 2019 sailing awards not just in Alberta. An up and comer for sure! (click on January Newsletter https://langdon.rockyview.ab.ca/)

Other sailors and their crew members also received CYC year-end trophies at the annual Christmas Dinner and Awards night held on December 1st 2019. [see photo]

This is the oldest sailing club in Alberta, started in 1927. Which could be the reason there are many experienced and talented sailors coming out of CYC. The other talented 2019 winners were; Skipper of the Year – Glenn Taylor; Member of the Year – Stephen Reichenfeld; Junior Member of the Year – Anna Kearns; Crew of the Year- Danial Mottaghi; Junior Male of the Year – Chaz Peddlesden; Junior Female of the Year – Sienna Bruchet; Master Sailor of the Year – Lesley Reichenfeld; Commodore’s Cup – Lee Nagy; Club Champion Single Handed Monohull – Michael Hooper; Club Champion Double Handed Monohull – Brian Graham and Chris Graham; Club Champion Open Multi Hull – Bill Mulloy and Ian Hern; Junior Champion -Adam Chan; Twilight Series Single handed Monohull – Michael Hooper; Twilight Series Double Handed – Anna earns; Laser Radial Alberta Championship ( Brass Monkey)- Lesley Reichenfeld, Adam Chan, Ewa Stroemich; Laser Lantern Trophy ( Brass Monkey) – Michael Hooper, Mike Weldon, Eugene Dombrowskiy.; Lightning Series – Robert Rudolf.

No rest for these sailors though, the Grand Master and Great Grand Master Class Sailors (Grand Master at 55-64 and Great Grand Master at 65 and above) will be travelling to California, Florida and Melbourne to participate and challenge in international level sailing competitions this spring. We wish them smooth sailing and good winds. The Youth Sailors are looking ahead to the 2020 season with a special fundraiser Sat Mar 21st ” Rock Around the Clock” an event of 50s fun and frivolity. Live music, everyone welcome, find ticket information at https://calgaryyachtclub.wildapricot.org/event-3697529