Warrant issued for Lacombe County man involved in ATM theft at Mercantile at Muirfield 

On Feb. 20, the Mercantile at Muirfield near Lyalta in Wheatland County was broken into by individuals who had driven a truck through the building causing substantial damage to the store, estimated at $20,000, and severely damaged a rental truck.

The stores’ ATM was stolen after the suspects drove through the front of the store.

The smashed ATM was recovered a short time later.

The Strathmore RCMP investigation has led to the identification of one of the individuals.

Charges of one count of Break and Enter to commit theft, two additional charges of mischief to property exceeding $5000, and one count of identity fraud have been laid on a 35-year-old man from Lacombe County.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect.