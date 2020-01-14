What’s with the book?  

Based on a creative idea by Janelle Sandboe, Chestermere resident and Streetscape Committee member, the City of Chestermere Streetscape Committee partnered with the Chestermere Historical Foundation to create an outdoor book using historical stories specific to Chestermere. Janelle had seen a similar installation at the Calgary Zoo. The idea behind the book being at the Chestermere Public Library was to recognize the November 2017 10th Anniversary of the Library. As the library is a special place for families, stories are geared in that direction with photos of Chestermere landmarks, events, and people. Read about the 1952 Ford firetruck which always appears in the parades these days ( but seldom went to fires!), the families who tried to raise Pekin ducks on the lake, a teacher who got herself locked out of the schoolhouse the day the inspector arrived, and the Indigenous hammer which was found on Chestermere’s shoreline.

Congratulations to the Chestermere Public Library for continuing to be a wonderful public space.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this project and please stop by to enjoy the stories that bring olden days Chestermere to life.

For more information on the background and sources of the stories, you can find them under LIBRARY BOOK HISTORICAL ART INSTALLATION at www.chestermerehistoricalfoundation.org.

Join CHF at their next meeting Tuesday January 21st 2020 10am at the Calgary Yacht Club 635 East Chestermere Drive. New members always welcome there are lots of projects on the go!