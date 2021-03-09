Additional COVID-19 restrictions ease under step two

Updated health measures are in place for libraries and indoor fitness facilities

Premier Jason Kenney announced updated health measures in place for indoor fitness facilities and libraries on March 1. Under the updated COVID-19 restrictions, libraries can open with a limit capacity of 15 per cent of the fire code occupancy, and appointment-only unsupervised low-intensity individual and group exercises are allowed. Low-intensity exercises include weightlifting, low-intensity dance classes, yoga, barre, indoor climbing, as well as the low-intensity use of treadmills, ellipticals, and related equipment. Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The province of Alberta announced on March 1, that targeted COVID-19 restrictions will continue to ease under step two.

Effective immediately, updated health measures are in place for libraries and indoor fitness facilities as pressure eases on the health system and hospitalizations remain below 450.

“We are taking a cautious approach, recognizing that active cases and hospitalizations have declined, but the threat of COVID-19 remains real. Thanks to the hard work of Albertans over the past few weeks, we’re taking this safe step forward. Albertans have proven their ability to make a difference, so let’s continue in our efforts to keep cases dropping so more restrictions can be eased over time, just as Alberta’s government will continue applying pressure on Ottawa to catch up on vaccine supply,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

The second step of the four-step approach to ease restrictions while maintaining measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 includes opening libraries, while maintaining a limited capacity of 15 per cent of the fire code occupancy, not including staff, and allowing appointment-only unsupervised low-intensity individual and group exercises.

Low-intensity exercises include weightlifting, low-intensity dance classes, yoga, barre, and indoor climbing, as well as the low-intensity use of treadmills, ellipticals, and related equipment.

High-intensity activities, including running, spin, and high-intensity interval training, continue to be allowed only on a one-on-one with a trainer basis or training with a household and one trainer.

A mandatory physical distance of three metres is required between participants, including coaches and trainers, at all times, and masks must be worn at all times by trainers and those participating in low-intensity activities.

All indoor fitness must be pre-registered as no drop-ins allowed.

Health officials will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19. As a cautionary measure, changes to current restrictions for retail, children’s sports, and hotels, banquets, community halls, and conference centres have been delayed until step three.

Indoor masking and distancing requirements will remain in place throughout this stepped approach, and some degree of restrictions will still apply to all activities within each step.

“We’ve made progress and it is more important than ever that we continue our collective efforts to abide by health measures and prevent cases from rising. Our everyday choices matter, and we must remain vigilant and keep wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and staying home when we feel ill,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

A decision on step three will be made after at least three weeks of evaluation to assess the spread of COVID-19.

Metrics based on cases and growth, including variant cases, are being monitored and will also be used to guide any decisions around the need to pause further steps or potentially increase restrictions.

For more information, visit the Government of Alberta website at, alberta.ca.