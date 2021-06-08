Alberta preparing for an economic rebound 

Doug Schweitzer is in discussions with business groups and associations about the provinces economic recovery plan following the COVID-19 pandemic

The Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer is in discussions with Alberta business groups and associations to determine the path of the province’s economic rebound. Schweitzer has met with almost 50 chambers of commerce and industry associations across the province, speaking with nearly 3,000 Albertans about how to create jobs and get Albertans back to work with a strong economic rebound. He will continue to meet with groups throughout the summer and fall. Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Over the last two months, Schweitzer has met with almost 50 chambers of commerce and industry associations across the province, speaking with nearly 3,000 Albertans about how to create jobs and get Albertans back to work with a strong economic rebound.

“Alberta is on track to lead the country in GDP growth and job creation, it’s time to showcase to investors across Canada and internationally that Alberta is the best value proposition for investment and growth. Our primary economic drivers are set for one of their strongest years in the last decade and our diversification efforts are maturing after years of effort,” Schweitzer said.

Adding, “We want investors across Canada to know that we are creating the best investment environment in the country and we want them to invest and create jobs in Alberta. The value proposition is there for companies but, more importantly, it is an even better value proposition for their employees who can get ahead faster in Alberta.”

Schweitzer’s Alberta rebound tour will continue throughout the summer and fall as he promotes the province’s investment climate to business leaders across the country and internationally.

Schweitzer shared the opportunities currently in Alberta to the Canadian Club in Toronto and highlighted the recovery plan’s three pillars, low taxes, efficient government, and strengthening the workforce.