Alberta songwriter releases final song in music series 

Edmonton songwriter, Gail Taylor, released her final song in a five-single-country-music series, “The Game of Life,” one month before her 66th birthday, on Dec. 1.

At the age of 65, Taylor reinvented herself from finance to music as an indie songwriter and producer and has been creating inspirational, feel-good tunes about her personal life experience, and music journey since.

“This is my story of shifting from being a Financial Advisor for 25 years to moving into the music industry with no experience, no talent, and no clue what I was getting into. The only thing I knew was that I had fallen in love with making music and couldn’t get enough of it,” Taylor said.

To complete the music series, Taylor collaborated with musicians to create original songs.

Each song in the series carries a message derived from her personal life experience that she hopes will inspire and motivate others, a media release said.

Taylor’s music journey is built from the idea that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities.

Taylor is passionate about giving back with her music, her foundation, and her advocacy for mental health programs dealing with addiction.

On the release date of each of the five songs in her “City Girl Goes Country Music Series,” Gail and her husband Harold donate $2,000, for a total of $10,000 to McDougall House, a second stage home for women recovering from alcoholism and addiction. Furthermore, Taylor will donate any net proceeds from any downloads of these songs on Bandcamp for one year to McDougall House.

Taylor’s message to listeners is that although reinventing themselves can be challenging, it’s also rewarding.

In an interview with CBC Taylor was asked what advice she has to give for those who are thinking about taking the leap and doing what they really dream of.

“Go for it. We only go around once, and I really think that it’s worth giving it a shot,” she said.