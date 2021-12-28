All Albertans can now get the COVID booster jab

Appointments can be booked online with participating pharmacies or through Alberta Health Services

The province is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to everyone aged 18 and older.

Effective immediately, all Albertans who received their second COVID vaccine at least five months ago can schedule a third dose.

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about Omicron. But one thing we do know is that the most powerful protection from this highly contagious variant is to get a booster shot. I urge all Albertans to step up and protect themselves and the health-care system with a booster as soon as they can,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

The expanded availability of the third dose of the COVID vaccine is expected to increase protection and prevent community spread of the Omicron variant.

“I know that many Albertans are eager to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine and we are pleased to now offer booster doses to all Albertans aged 18 and older five months after their second dose. Albertans who choose to get a third dose and make use of rapid tests are doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Albertans are encouraged to take the first mRNA vaccine available to them for a third dose, as both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer a high level of protection against COVID-19, particularly against severe outcomes, a government of Alberta media release said.

Pfizer will be offered to Albertans 18 to 29 years of age for booster purposes as a cautionary measure, as there is an increased risk of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause rapid or irregular heart rhythms in younger Albertans from Moderna, especially in males.

“Third doses are especially important to protect against the Omicron variant. Vaccines continue to be our best protection against COVID-19 and with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, I encourage all eligible Albertans to book their first, second and third doses as soon as they are eligible,” Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Albertans book appointments for third doses online with participating pharmacies or Alberta Health Services by using the Alberta vaccine booking system or by calling 811.